Storm leaves trail of damage in Katy area

Powerful winds picked up this trampoline in the Katy area and dropped it about a block away. (Josh Marshall photo)

KATY, TEXAS - Katy-area residents woke up to howling winds and rain Monday morning. Many spent the MLK holiday cleaning up storm damage.

Straight-line winds or a small tornado slung trampolines, toppled fences and tore off roof shingles.

Nathan Stanley said it sure sounded like a tornado. He rounded up his wife and kids and put them in a closet.

“Scary. Very scary,” said Stanley, who lives in the Tamarron subdivision. "And it was moving from one direction to another. I was standing at the front door and I could hear it getting louder and closer."

Splintered wood, broken glass and other debris littered the neighborhood.

One trampoline landed a block from its owner’s home.





A few miles north on Clay Road, powerful winds lifted another trampoline into powerlines.

"I did call it as an emergency and told them that we had a significant problem. They needed to send a crew, not a serviceman,” one resident said.

A CenterPoint crewman removed the hazard a few hours later and power was restored.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

At last check, the National Weather Service had determined weather the Katy-area damage was caused by a tornado.

A confirmed tornado did touch down Monday in northwest Harris County and on I-45 near the Grand Parkway.





(© 2017 KHOU)