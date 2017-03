Air 11 over the scene of a gas leak in Katy.

KATY, Texas - A shelter in place has been issued for an area in Katy due to a gas leak.

According to CenterPoint, a gas line was cut Wednesday morning in the 6200 block of Franz Rd. near Ave D. Crews are working to shut off the gas.

The Katy Fire Department says that they have evacuated about 15 people from the area.

