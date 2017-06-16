Search underway for Fort Bend County man with autism

(Photo: FBCSO)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a man with “several medical and mental issues” walked away from a group home earlier this week.

Officials hope someone in the public might recognize the man and help locate him.

FBCSO says Nicholas Martell Davis, 20, is a black male about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and has black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 145 pounds. .

On Tuesday he left his group home at about 11 p.m. The home is located at 15203 Beechnut. Davis was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tan Nike shoes with orange shoelaces.

Authorities say Davis is autistic and is non-verbal.

Anyone who may have seen Davis is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

