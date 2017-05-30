RAW AERIALS: Partial house collapse in Jersey Village
Part of a house collapsed in Jersey Village Monday while crews were doing foundation work. No one was hurt, according to the Jersey Village Police Department. They said the house was empty at the time. It happened in the 15500 block of Lakeview Drive.
KHOU 1:37 PM. CDT May 30, 2017
