Police: Storm damage reported in Dickinson; NWS investigating

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

DICKINSON, Texas – Police say they are getting reports of storm damage in local subdivisions after thunderstorms rolled through the area early Friday.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, there was storm damage in The Moore’s subdivision including Avenues F, G, H and I. There was also damage in the St. Edmund’s subdivision on Cork Street and Sullivan Lane.

Moore's Subdivision in Dickinson still reeling from Harvey hit by possible tornado this morning. Debris, downed trees, power lines. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/y5DccOls8f — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 20, 2017

Police said that the most significant damage came when a tree fell on a home on Avenue I, when a shed blew over into a neighbor’s yard and when the hood of a truck flew off on Avenue H.

According to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft, the National Weather Service is sending an investigator to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or high winds.

