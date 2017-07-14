Pearland obstacle course first of its kind in Texas

PEARLAND, Texas- We all know just how hot it is outside, but that's not stopping folks from flocking to check out a park near Pearland which offers an NFL and Ninja Warrior style experience.

This is no ordinary playground, located at Tom Bass Park, this challenge course is the first of its kind in Texas.

“This course is really fun, you can do it as many times as you want,” said an 8-year old challenger.

Backed by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the 11-step obstacle course brings out the friendly competitive edge in all and offers a chance to test your strength, agility and balance too. There’s even a timer on site, for anyone who wants to check their progress.

From a 40-yard dash, to navigating traverse walls, and working to balance yourself on floating boards, this challenge course is a perfect mix of a little NFL and of course, American Ninja Warrior.

Since opening last month, the $313,000 project is getting people of all ages up, moving and sweating it out.

Park goers can test their ability, embrace their inner warrior and reach the finish line.

The park plans on installing similar courses throughout Harris County Precinct 1, including a course for kids 13 years old and younger sometime next year.

© 2017 KHOU-TV