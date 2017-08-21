PASADENA, TEXAS - Two schools in Pasadena were on lockdown Monday afternoon while police investigated reports of shots fired in a nearby neighborhood.

Lomax Middle School and Pasadena Memorial High School were put on lockdown as a precaution, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The lockdown was later lifted and all students are safe, police said.

The caller said a man dressed in black fired at least one shot into the air in the 5000 block of Preston. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV