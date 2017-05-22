Parts of Stafford damaged after storm downs trees, powerlines

The construction company is located in the 2600 block of Jo Ann, a street in a neighborhood hit hard by Monday morning’s severe weather.

STAFFORD, Texas – Downed trees blocked intersections and streets after Monday’s storms brought heavy, straight line winds to parts of the Stafford area.

Surveillance cameras outside Rodriguez Construction Group lost power just after 6 a.m. as the storm carrying heavy wind and rain pushed through.

Warehouse built Nearly 2 yrsago to protect construction equipment from rain, taken out by AM storms. No one hurt. #Stafford #khou11 pic.twitter.com/iJW4XRcnjL — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 22, 2017

“Uh! I just can’t, I just can’t even imagine what came through here,” said Dawn Rodriguez as she looked out on her property were a mangled mess of steel and sheet metal piled over where a storage warehouse once sat.

“I mean, made of steel and sheet metal. And now it’s twisted up, like, I don’t know, like a toy,” Rodriguez said.

Monday morning, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office tweeted “receiving reports of possible tornado in area of Jo Ann/Moore Street in Stafford. No confirmation yet.”

Receiving reports of possible tornado in area of Joann / Moore St in Stafford. No confirmation yet. @NWSHouston #HouWx — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 22, 2017

@FBCSO Thanks for the report. Radar not indicating any rotation at this time. — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 22, 2017

The National Weather Service responded to the social media post, “Thanks for the report. Radar not indicating any rotation at this time.”

FAST! tree that fell into 5th street in #Stafford already chopped up and cleaned up. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/xFhrGMyOUV — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 22, 2017

“It was a lot of wind then, a whole lot of wind,” guessed Rodriguez.

Crews picking up as many little leaves and branches after tree fell in 5th street in #Stafford. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/kGtn6xUS5l — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 22, 2017

Downed trees blocked intersections and streets for several minutes before Fort Bend County crews picked up the debris with the help of chainsaws and dump trucks.

They are on it! Downed tree at Joann, Christopher is about to be picked up. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/t89Nxt8MsN — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 22, 2017

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad,” said Maria Gonzales as she watched county crews remove part of an old ash tree that tackled her chain-link fence.

“We’re going to have to have it repaired. I’ve already called my insurance,” Gonzales said.

So far, no injuries related to the storms have been reported by authorities, and the county’s emergency management office hasn’t reported a substantial damage of the fast-moving storm that left behind hours of heavy clean-up.

“It didn’t last long,” said Gonzales. “Maybe about three minutes at the most and it was over.”

