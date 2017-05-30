Part of house collapses in Jersey Village

Part of a house collapsed in Jersey Village Monday while crews were doing foundation work. (AIR 11) (Photo: KHOU)

JERSEY VILLAGE, TEXAS - Part of a house collapsed in Jersey Village Monday while crews were doing foundation work.

No one was hurt, according to the Jersey Village Police Department. They said the house was empty at the time.

It happened in the 15500 block of Lakeview Drive. Neighbors say the foundation was damaged during the Tax Day Flood last month.

Workers with Du-West are trying to figure out what caused the collapse.

© 2017 KHOU-TV