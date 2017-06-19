Old Town Spring is a community jewel

Old Town Spring is a historic town with more than 150 businesses, including restaurants, art galleries, gifts, clothing, antiques and collectibles, photography, a wine room and so much more. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio/KHOU.com, Custom)

SPRING, Texas - Looking for something to do? Spend a day in Old Town Spring where you will find something for the entire family. This small community is located north of Houston.

Old Town Spring is an old town with more than 150 businesses, including restaurants, art galleries, gifts, clothing, antiques and collectibles, photography, a wine room and so much more.

What’s so unique about this quaint community? Visitors can stroll through streets visiting shops, museums and restaurants or relax on the benches throughout the town.

If you’re hungry, grab a tasty bite at one of the sandwich shops, snack bars or restaurants nestled between stores.

When you visit, drop by the bank building. Rumor has it the town was known for being a robbery victim of Bonnie and Clyde, and the bank building has several bullet holes from robberies in the early 1900s.

Old Town Spring Events

Texas Wine and Art Festival

http://mainstreetfestivals.com/

Each year, Old Town Spring hosts several major festivals. October is Texas Wine Month, and Old Town Spring invites you to enjoy great Texas wine and original art. Visitors can sip and stroll along in the beautiful historic town as talented Texas artists showcase their creative art.

Texas Taco, Tequila & Margarita Festival

http://oldtownspring.com/events/texas-taco-tequila-margarita-festival/

Texas Crawfish Festival

http://texascrawfishfestival.com/

PetFest

http://www.petfestoldtownspring.com/

Home for the Holidays

http://oldtownspring.com/home-for-the-holidays-2/

