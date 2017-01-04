Neighbors calling for investigation into White Oak Music Hall

Dozens of people from a neighborhood just north of downtown say a local music venue has made their homes a frustrating place to be.

They say the noise from White Oak Music Hall is unbearable and on Wednesday they’ll ask city council for an investigation into allowing this business to operate.

Residents say their homes shake, their kids can’t sleep and nights are anything but relaxing since the venue opened last year.

They filed a lawsuit and last month – a judge signed a temporary restraining order – stopping the White Oak Music Hall from holding concerts until another hearing next week. But residents not only blame the business, but also the city.

On Wednesday, several people will appear before city council to request a full investigation into the handling of the project by the city – a project they say should have never been approved.

Residents claim that city hall signed a rare emergency deal to share tax money with the White Oak Music Hall’s developers.

KHOU 11 News will ask council members about that Wednesday.

Although the venue hasn’t been able to hold outdoor concerts for the past couple of weeks, it has still been allowed to build an outdoor stage. They released this statement after the restraining order was granted.

“White Oak Music Hall and Raven Tower operate within the confines of the Houston sound ordinance, and we disagree that the concerts produce unreasonable noise.”

Although complainants will demand that investigation from city hall. The next hearing before a judge won’t be until Jan. 12.