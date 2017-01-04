Neighbors calling for investigation into music venue

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pastor's comments on homosexuals goes viral
-
Pastor fallout continues, supporter steps us
-
4 children dead in Texas in pesticide spraying incident
-
Search underway for jewelry thieves
-
Tomball man charged with murder
-
Galveston tourist attacked before boarding Christmas cruise
-
Driver doing donuts brings I-45 to a halt
-
Victim: Man called Muslim family 'terrorists'
-
The big business of tiny homes
-
Man shot after opening fire in emergency room
More Stories
-
IHOP robbery leads to chase, arrests in N. Harris CountyJan. 4, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
-
Man shot while walking home in Braeswood neighborhoodJan. 4, 2017, 4:55 a.m.
-
Driver arrested after violent crash on I-45 NorthJan. 4, 2017, 5:29 a.m.