Man severely burned, pets killed in Friendswood house fire

A Friendswood house went up in flames overnight severely burning a man and killing his animals. ​​​​​​​

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A Friendswood house went up in flames overnight severely burning a man and killing his animals.

According to Forrest Bend Fire Department, it started just before 11 p.m. Monday at a home in the 4900 block of Pleasant Plains Drive. A family of five was inside the home when this happened.

Fortunately, four of them made it out safely, but sadly, the family’s dog and a bird died.

Fire officials said the family’s son, who is in his 20s, was burned badly and had to be taken to the hospital immediately by helicopter.

From the looks of it, the house seems to have held up pretty well to the fire with most of the damage is in the back of the home.

The house was surrounded in heavy smoke, with multiple firefighters, including Forest Bend working to put it out.

They managed to attack the fire aggressively and quickly before it spread to nearby homes.

Forest Bend fire chief said the house is a total loss at this point. The Harris County Fire Marshall is inside investigating the cause this morning.

© 2018 KHOU-TV