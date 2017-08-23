Man says he started Crosby fire because he was upset with girlfriend

CROSBY, Texas -- A man is accused of intentionally starting a fire at a Crosby warehouse by lighting a napkin on fire.
Air 11 was live over the fire along Highway 90 on Monday morning.
Court records show Efrain Martinez Hernandez is now facing felony arson charges for that fire.
According to the Harris County Fire Marshal, Hernandez confessed to starting the fire because he was upset after having a fight with his girlfriend.
More information is expected to be released Wednesday.
