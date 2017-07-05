KHOU
Man rescued after truck goes into Lake Conroe

Crews pulled a pick-up truck out of Lake Conroe in Montgomery County after people rescued the man inside of it Wednesday evening

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:08 AM. CDT July 06, 2017

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Lake Patrol Division, he drove down an inclined driveway next to the Walden Yacht Club, hit the parking area and ended up in the lake.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Lake Patrol Division, he drove down an inclined driveway next to the Walden Yacht Club, hit the parking area and ended up in the lake.

This happened at about 7 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A diver found the truck 16-feet underwater. 

