Man rescued after truck goes into Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Crews pulled a pick-up truck out of Lake Conroe in Montgomery County after people rescued the man inside of it Wednesday evening
According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Lake Patrol Division, he drove down an inclined driveway next to the Walden Yacht Club, hit the parking area and ended up in the lake.
This happened at about 7 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
A diver found the truck 16-feet underwater.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs