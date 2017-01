(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

PEARLAND, Texas -- Pearland Police are investigating a man's death after reports of shots fired at a home.

Police say it was about 7:10 p.m. Sunday when 911 operators received reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of Windy Shores Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man dead in a home.

The investigation is on-going.

Police have not released any further info.

