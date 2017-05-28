Lightning sparks overnight fires in Montgomery County

Severe weather overnight has left several families without homes Monday morning.

Lighting sparked several fires in Montgomery County, including at the Holly Creek Apartments in The Woodlands.

Six units were destroyed and another six were damaged. These lighting strikes have kept fire crews very busy.

Luckily, no injuries to report at this fire, but at one point fire fighters had to evacuate the building because the flames were just too much. It’s a good thing they did, because the roof collapsed.

This is just one of several fires that crews had to deal with overnight.

Lightning is the culprit as storms moved into the College Station area sparking several fires – possibly as many as nine – which meant it was all hands on deck for fire crews.

“It was pretty crazy, Conroe was experiencing a lot of action, Magnolia experience a lot of action, so we kind of knew it was coming our way and we were prepared,” Lt. Russel Rice, with The Woodlands Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross was on scene helping out the folks at a local apartment complex.

Now that the weather has moved out, hopefully things will slow down.

