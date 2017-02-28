Life stands still for SW Houston neighborhood after officers shot

Two Houston Police officers were rushed to the hospital from southwest Houston after they were shot by a possible burglary suspect. One officer was quickly stabilized but the other was critically injured with a bullet lodged near his spine. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - It was a scary afternoon for residents of one southwest Houston neighborhood. Dozens of HPD officers, SWAT and K9 units swarmed the Glenshire subdivsion Tuesday after two officers were shot and wounded in the 8700 block of Sterlingame.

Officers returned fire and killed one suspect but another got away.

The neighborhood was put on lockdown and residents were urged to stay inside and lock their doors.

Cops went door to door and searched homes with guns drawn.





“All of a sudden, SWAT pulled me and my husband over and were like, 'You need to get out of the car!' So we got out with our hands up and they searched our car and told us two police officers had been shot," Tiffany Daugherty said. "So they wanted to know if anyone was holding us under duress."

Daugherty said she understood they were just doing their jobs but it was still scary.

“Initially, I was just so afraid because could tell it was a serious situation and when they searched our car they were searching with their guns drawn,” she said.





Rachel Samora was one of the residents who couldn’t get home during the search because no one was allowed inside.

“I’m very upset. It’s a terrible thing that happened,” said Rachel Samora. “It’s sad. I feel bad for his wife and children.”

One of the wounded officers lives in the neighborhood. He and other officers were responding to a burglary when the suspect opened fire.

KHOU 11 News photojournalist Steve Barnes was in the neighborhood to cover the burglaries when he heard the gunshots from a few houses away. He saw residents running inside while the officers ran toward the danger.

Three HISD schools -- Gross Elementary, Valley West Elementary and Welch Middle School -- were on lockdown during the search.





