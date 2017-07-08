Life Flight responds to Tomball after man struck by car

TOMBALL, Texas – Life Flight airlifted a man to the hospital after Tomball police say he was struck by a car late Friday.
It happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Graham Road near Holderrieth.
Police say the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a small car heading eastbound. The driver stopped at the scene and spoke with police.
The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
