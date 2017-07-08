Life Flight responds to Tomball after man struck by car

Auto-pedestrian incident in Tomball (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

TOMBALL, Texas – Life Flight airlifted a man to the hospital after Tomball police say he was struck by a car late Friday.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Graham Road near Holderrieth.

Police say the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a small car heading eastbound. The driver stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

