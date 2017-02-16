Liberty County Precinct 1 Constable Justin Johnston (Photo: LinkedIn profile)

DAYTON, Texas - Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable Justin Johnston remains in critical condition in ICU after a serious crash near Dayton on Wednesday evening.

Deputies say Constable Johnston was directing traffic with six other officers when a driver ignored barricades and hit him. Johnston was taken from the scene by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

He was taken into brain surgery Wednesday evening with brain bleed. State Troopers say he remained in ICU listed in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. along Highway 146 at FM 1413, between Dayton and Mont Belvieu.

Johnston had stopped southbound traffic to let cars out of a nearby parking lot when a red pickup truck drove along the shoulder and plowed through barricades. The constable was hit as the truck spun out of control, officials at the scene said.

"All of (the officers) had their vehicles on with their emergency lights on. There's no way on Earth that no one could've missed those emergency lights flashing." said Captain Ken DeFoor with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Johnston and the driver in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital after the accident. Deputies said a 7-year-old child was also in the truck at the time.

The child sustained minor injuries. The driver's injuries are unknown at this time. Officers said charges are pending for the driver.

Liberty County Sheriff's deputies lined up in front of the hospital Wednesday night to show their support for Johnston.

