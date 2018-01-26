La Porte officials say malfunctioning siren caused false alarm

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LA PORTE, Texas – Emergency officials in the City of La Porte are working to determine the problem with a malfunctioning siren that sounded an alarm early Friday.

Residents reported hearing the siren around 4:45 a.m.

Officials were working to determine the source of the sound when it went off again shortly before 7 a.m.

According to La Porte OEM, crews were sent to the site, along Farrington Blvd., to disconnect the siren until they can determine what is causing it to go off.

“We will work to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you,” La Porte OEM stated on Facebook.

© 2018 KHOU-TV