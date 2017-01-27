2-year old Mark, who was taken from La Marque yesterday, Amber Alert issued was just reunited with family (Photo: KHOU 11)

LA MARQUE, Texas -- The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Mark Leeson has been canceled as the little boy is now back with his grandmother as of Friday morning.

It was Thursday evening when the alert was first issued out of fears that he was in "grave or immediate danger." Police responded to a report of an abduction shortly before 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Taylor.

Authorities say their initial investigation showed Mark's grandmother is his legal guardian, per an order of the court.

According to police, on Thursday, the biological mother, Hailey Richter, 18, and Zikeyas McCullum, 21, arrived at the grandmother's home. Police say Richter reportedly assaulted the grandmother and took the child.

“They left with my baby," said Amanda Leeson, Mark's grandmother. "Yes, that is biologically her son, but that is my child. I have raised him every single day of his life, since the day he was born. Just so many people that I’m afraid she’s going to be able to go underground with him and we’re never going to see him again."

Richter’s family says she’s had past issues with drugs, violence and even prostitution.

