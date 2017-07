A couple made it out of their home safely overnight in Katy after a fire started in their garage.

KATY, Texas – A couple made it out of their home safely overnight in Katy after a fire started in their garage.

According to the Harris County Emergency Corps Fire Department, it started at 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on Carey Ridge at Mistic Hill.

Multiple fire departments helped put out the flames. Investigators are looking into the cause.

No one was hurt.

