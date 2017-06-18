HTownHoods | The Silos at Sawyer Yards

If creativity and interactive art piques your interest, a trip to the Silos at Sawyer Yards in the Washington Avenue Arts District is long overdue. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio, KHOU)

HOUSTON - If creativity and interactive art piques your interest, a trip to the Silos at Sawyer Yards in the Washington Avenue Arts District is long overdue.

The creative studio project, located on 1502 Sawyer Street, is about 66,000 square feet and features more than 55 work spaces for studios, galleries, retail and more.

There are events each month for the public to explore featured artists and exhibitions.

Striking murals can be seen along the walls of the property in vivid colors.

