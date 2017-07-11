HTownHoods | The Kemah Boardwalk

Photo: Christine DiStadio / KHOU.com

KEMAH, Texas- If you are looking for great food, outdoor amusements and shopping by the water then a trip to Kemah Boardwalk might be your next family adventure.

Located just 20 miles from Downtown Houston, the Kemah Boardwalk is an easy getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. Plus, there is a huge ferris wheel, roller coaster, speedboat and stingrays!

There are several waterfront restaurants to choose from when visiting including favorites such as the Aquarium, Landry's Seafood House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and more. For those wanting more than a day trip, the boardwalk features it's very own hotel the Boardwalk Inn.

If you have a sweet tooth, take a stop at Boardwalk Fudge Factory. This hidden gem has been in business almost 20 years and was voted one of the top 10 fudge shops in the nation.

