HTown Hoods | Chinatown

HOUSTON - Houston is known for its diversity among its residents, food and culture.

One of the most diverse areas of the city is on the southwest side in Chinatown where dozens of restaurants, bakeries and shops can be found, each with its unique flair.

Though dubbed “Chinatown,” the neighborhood features an array of cultures from Malaysian to Korean, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and more. Dine at Tiger Den, known for its ramen dishes, Banana Leaf, which serves traditional Malaysian cuisine or Fu Fu Café, known for its soup dumplings, among other eateries.

After a bite at one of Chinatown’s eateries, save room for dessert! There is a plethora of bakeries, ice cream shops and teahouses. Try rolled ice cream in a variety of flavors at Class 502, or grab a smooth and sweet bubble tea at Tea Bar and Organics. Get Italian-style gelato with a twist at Gelato Cup, or enjoy cake and coffee at Jungle Café.

Aside from the restaurants, Chinatown also has several large Asian supermarkets, including H Mart and Viet Hoa International Foods. Hong-Kong City Mall features a food market, retail shops, salons and more. For a unique shopping experience, visit the shops on Harwin Drive for bargain hunting on purses, perfumes, clothing and electronics.

Photos: Houston's Chinatown showcases diversity in restaurants, shopping

