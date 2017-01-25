Fort Bend homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputies are interviewing three suspects allegedly caught breaking into vehicles early Wednesday.

Deputies say a homeowner spotted the burglars breaking into cars in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood. The homeowner grabbed a weapon and held the suspects at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

No shots were fired.

The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.

The sheriff's office says further info will be unveiled later Wednesday.

