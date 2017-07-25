Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire near Crown Ranch community

Firefighters have surrounded and contained a wildfire that was spreading overnight near Magnolia.

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Firefighters have surrounded and contained a wildfire that was spreading near Magnolia overnight.

While the flames are not yet extinguished, the blaze is no longer spreading.

One resident tweeted out what the wildfire looked like overnight.

#BREAKING @MCOEM @TXForestService working wildfire near Crown Ranch community. Fire came close to a few homes. More on #khou11 at 4:30 am pic.twitter.com/wvWvkKPcxp — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 26, 2017

Crews fought off a 15-foot wall of fire at one point. Montgomery County reported at least 50 acres burned just south of the Crown Ranch subdivision.

At one point, the fire got dangerously close to at least a couple of homes, which required that shelter-in-place alert be issued.

The fire started Sunday, but Tuesday morning everything looked fine and crews left. However, the fire started back up, likely because of wind blowing through the area.

“We had crews protecting all the residential structures within the neighborhood on the southern streets,” Jason Herrman, with the Magnolia Fire Department, said. “Everybody was allowed back in their house. As we sit tonight, no evacuations, no structural damage. Everything’s been contained to the southside of the neighborhood.”

This same area that burned in 2011. Many people lost their homes six years ago. That wildfire was much bigger and burned for a whole lot longer.

About two dozen firefighters are out here watching both the weather and the fire.

Montgomery County hasn’t yet figured out what started this. Residents are crossing their fingers things don’t kick back up.

© 2017 KHOU-TV