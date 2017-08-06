Firefighter injured in Forest Bend house fire overnight

A firefighter is recovering after a late night fire in the community of Forest Bend.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A firefighter is recovering after a late night fire in the community of Forest Bend.

According to the Forest Bend Fire Department, it happened at a home in the small community between Friendswood and Webster.

The fire destroyed the garage as well as the vehicle parked inside it. Firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the home.

However, one of them did have to be treated at the scene for some sort of injury. He is expected to be okay.

