Family searching for missing dogs after fire destroys home in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A heartbroken family is searching for their beloved pets this morning after their home was destroyed by a fire.

The fire happened just after midnight Sunday west of Splendora on McAllister at Firetower.

Multiple fire departments and tankers were called in to help put out the flames.

The family made it out safe, but their two dogs are missing. No word yet on a cause.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause.

