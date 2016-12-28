KHOU
Family safe after losing home to house fire in SE Houston

Investigators are looking into what started a house fire in southeast Houston overnight.

December 28, 2016

HOUSTON – Investigators are looking into what started a house fire in southeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Fire Department, it happened around midnight early Wednesday at on Briscoe near McClean Street.

When HFD arrived at the scene, they found a wood-frame home with heavy smoke and flames. 

Firefighters were able to put the flames out, but the home was destroyed.

Everyone made it out safely, and no one was hurt.


