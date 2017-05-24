Family of 4 safe after house fire in NW Houston

A family of four is safe after a large house fire in northwest Houston overnight.

According to the Cy-Fire Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded at 2:20 a.m. Thursday to a call of a house fire in the 14800 block of Avila Bend Drive in the Hearthstone Meadows subdivision.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the home. They acted quickly to contain the fire.

Fire officials said they were able to contain the fire with most of the damage being limited to the garage and the exterior of the eastside of the home.

There was family of four adults at home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out OK. They were able to make it safely to a neighbor’s home.

No injuries were reported.

