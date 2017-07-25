Family escapes 3-home fire in Third Ward

A fire at a home under construction spread to a pair of neighboring homes, including one with a family inside.

According to the Houston Fire Department, it happened early Tuesday morning near Cleburne and Ennis in the Third Ward.

About a half dozen people in one of those neighboring homes made it out without a scratch, including a 10-month-old baby.

The 4 a.m. fire started at a two-story home under construction. Flames were shooting out of every angle, which caused homes on either side to catch fire.

The good news is firefighters say two of those homes had no one living in them.

But Dorothy Watkins was in that third building, which houses apartments. Her daughter woke her up. They grabbed their babies and started banging on everyone else's door.

Everyone made it out OK.

