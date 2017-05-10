Missing 12-year-old autistic boy found in water off Port Bolivar

(Photo: GCSO)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas -- A missing 12-year-old autistic boy was found in the water off Port Bolivar early Wednesday, Texas EquuSearch tells KHOU 11 News.

He was found "safe" but suffering from hypothermia about 100 yards off shore. Swimmers reached the boy and gave him a life vest until a boat could reach him and take him to land.

He was taken to the hospital to get checked out, according to the volunteer search group.

Earlier in the day, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing child as Fidel Hernandez.

His mom says the child was last seen in their home in Port Bolivar at about 12:30 a.m. She discovered him missing at about 4:30 a.m. Soon after, she called authorities for help in locating him.

© 2017 KHOU-TV