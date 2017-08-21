Crosby fire partially shuts down Highway 90

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. near Lindstrom Road, just south of the Crosby Dayton Road split-off on Highway 90. (Photo: Air 11)

CROSBY, Texas – Highway 90 westbound was partially shut down as firefighters battled a large building fire early Monday.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. near Lindstrom Road, just south of the Crosby Dayton Road split-off on Highway 90.

Views from Air 11 showed flames and smoke pouring from a building that appears to be abandoned. There were no early reports of injuries, but the damage is extensive.

As of 8 a.m. westbound backups were still reported on Highway 90. Drivers are advised to take Crosby Dayton to get around the jam.

