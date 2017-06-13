Couple restores Galveston homes, gets on HGTV

For years Michael and Ashley Cordray have been on a mission to restore historic homes in Galveston.

They own a company called Save 1900. Their motto is, "We love homes that need love."

The young couple had completed a couple of projects when producers associated with HGTV came calling. Producers found them on Instagram, they said.

Now Michael and Ashley have starred in a pilot that aired last weekend on the popular home improvement network. They are waiting to hear if the show gets picked up for a full season.

For more info about the Cordray's Restoration and Real Estate Company, Visit: http://save1900.com/

For more info about the show, Visit: http://www.hgtv.com/shows/saving-galveston

