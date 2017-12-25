Couple narrowly escapes mobile home fire near New Waverly

NEW WAVERLY, Texas – Firefighters say a couple narrowly escaped a mobile home fire in New Waverly Christmas morning.

According to the New Waverly Fire Department, couple awoke early Christmas morning to find smoke and flames rapidly filling their home on Tafelski Road, just outside of the city of New Waverly.

The couple told firefighters that their mobile home was equipped with smoke alarms, and they believe that the sound of the smoke alarms alerted them to the growing fire.

When they awoke, the fire had already blocked their way to either door in the home, and they could not see to open the window due to the amount of smoke coming into their bedroom.

They then threw a nightstand through the bedroom window and were able to crawl out of the home and call firefighters to the scene.

Fortunately, their three children, who normally sleep on the other end of the home, were staying with their grandparents for Christmas Eve and were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to salvage some clothing, but the family’s home and the rest of their belongings were destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the initial indications are that the fire started in the living room near the family Christmas tree.

The family stated that the tree lights were on and the family’s presents were around the tree in preparation for Christmas morning.

