Concrete truck flips, damages Fort Bend County roadway

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Deputies shut down a road near the Bridlewood subdivision in Fort Bend County after a concrete truck overturned early Tuesday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says Berdett Road in Richmond is shut down between A Myers and Reading Road.

The roadway was damaged and partially collapsed when the concrete mixer overturned and slammed into it. The truck then slid several yards before coming to a stop.

There were no early reports of serious injuries.

Views from Air 11 show that as of 11 a.m. the investigation was still underway and road workers had just arrived to begin repairs. The road will likely remain blocked for the next several hours.

