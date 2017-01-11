City approves renaming Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue

HOUSTON – The Houston City Council approved renaming Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue in the Historic Third Ward.

State Rep. Garnet Coleman started a push to rename Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue over a year ago. The street is at the heart of Houston's Historic Third Ward and leads people to Emancipation Park.

"I want to thank Mayor Turner and the Houston City Council's for renaming Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue,” Coleman said in a statement. “Emancipation Avenue is the perfect name for the street because it aligns with other streets that lead Houstonians to the city's major parks ─ such as Hermann Park with Hermann Drive and Memorial Park with Memorial Drive.”

The renaming of the street to Emancipation Avenue will also coincide with the reopening of the renovated Emancipation Park on Juneteenth.

