Car slams into Fort Bend Fire Station

A gold Lexus slammed into a Fort Bend County Fire Station near Sugar Land overnight.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A gold Lexus slammed into a Fort Bend County Fire Station near Sugar Land overnight.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 11 p.m. Thursday at Fort Bend County Sugar Land Fire Station #6 located on Sansbury at Crabb River Road.

Witnesses saw the car drive into a main room where firefighters were, but it's not clear if they were hurt.

The driver was reportedly unconscious and taken to the hospital.

© 2017 KHOU-TV