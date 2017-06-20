Bolivar Peninsula braces for Tropical Storm Cindy

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Bolivar Peninsula is expected to see some of the greatest effects of Tropical Storm Cindy beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management says by high tide a portion Highway 87 and Highway 124 will likely be covered by water, rendering it impassible.

Residents living on the Bolivar Peninsula say they are not concerned by the threat of the tropical storm.

“Yeah, I’m going to put my chairs in the garage and get my grass mowed, other than that, no,” longtime resident Bernie Gaines said. “If this [house] made it through Ike, I’m not going to worry about this.”

Rather than boarding up his windows or packing his car to evacuate, Raines is cutting his grass the day before the storm is expected to arrive.

Many other neighbors on the peninsula have the same attitude and compare the devastation they witnessed following Hurricane Ike in 2008 to every storm they experience.

Tropical Storm Cindy is not worth their attention, they say.

“We get wind and rain here all the time, it’s nothing to me,” said one longtime Bolivar Peninsula resident. “We compare everything to Ike. After losing everything in Ike, I’m not worried about it.”

Visitors heading to the peninsula for a summer break day-of-fun in the sun were not aware a storm was coming.

“We’re fixing to have a storm?” one visitor asked.

Regardless of the feelings expressed by residents and visitors on Tuesday, the line of cars and two-hour back-up to get off the peninsula may say something different.

