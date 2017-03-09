Body reportedly found on Atascocita school grounds

ATASCOCITA, Texas -- Deputy constables are investigating a body reportedly found on school grounds in Atascocita.

Officials responded to the 5800 block of Upper Lake Drive, east of Humble, at Oaks Elementary School.

As of 6 a.m. the investigation was still underway even as workers showed up to open the campus for the day.

At least one teacher was turned away from the campus and told KHOU 11 News she was told there was a body on school grounds.

Humble ISD has not yet released a statement about the situation. Check back for updates to this developing story.

