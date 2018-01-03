Big bird knocks out power to 1,500 in Sealy area

SEALY, Texas -- CenterPoint Energy says the power is back on to about 1,500 customers who were in the dark and cold early Wednesday.

The power company says sometime before 5 a.m. a large bird came in contact with its transmission lines, knocking out electricity to hundreds of customers south of Sealy.

Work crews quickly responded to get the power back online a little over an hour later.

Temperatures were in the low-20s in Sealy at the time of the outage.

