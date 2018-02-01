Arrest made following stranger danger alert in Klein ISD

Mazen Souheil Brier

HOUSTON - An arrest has been made following a stranger danger alert in Klein ISD last week.

According to the district, Mazen Souheil Brier has been charged with two indecent exposure charges and three felony narcotics charges.

Last week, parents and students in Klein ISD were warned about a man apparently trying to expose himself to students there.

Three students at Klein Collins High school said a strange man approached them in the school parking lot Friday.

"This individual is pulling up and either honking waving, getting young ladies attention," said Klein ISD Police Chief David Kimberly. "He's attempting to get them to come over and look at what he's doing."

On January 31, Klein ISD PD arrested Brier during a traffic stoo when the officer executed two arrest warrants for indecent exposure. During the stop, police say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the suspect’s car.

Based on the narcotics found, Klein ISD Investigators obtained a warrant for the suspect’s home in the Dove Meadows subdivision.

Klein ISD PD along with other agencies executed the search warrant on the suspect’s residence resulting in additional charges.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, investigators recovered and seized the following from his home:

Marijuana

Psilocybin Mushrooms

THC coated candy

THC oil

$20,000 in cash

Bier is currently in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention facility under a $30,000 bond.

