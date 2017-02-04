All-clear given after 'nuisance odor' reported in Texas City

(Photo: TX City)

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Texas City Emergency Management officials say the all-clear has been given after citizens earlier reported a "nuisance odor" throughout the city.

Officials posted on Facebook that "The Texas City Fire Department has gone throughout the city monitoring for flammable gases and inhalation hazards. no positive readings or dangerous levels were detected. Thank you."

They are still trying to figure out where the odor came from, however.

Later Saturday evening Texas City officials told citizens to disregard alarms going off in the community at about 8:30 p.m. They were reported as false alarms.

