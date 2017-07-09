8 units damaged in Nassau Bay apartment fire

Eight units were damaged after a fire erupted Sunday night at a Nassau Bay apartment complex.

NASSAU BAY, Texas – Eight units were damaged after a fire erupted Sunday night at a Nassau Bay apartment complex.

According to the Nassau Bay Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to a structure fire in the 18200 block of Upper Bay Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the front side of the Aero on Upper Bay Apartments.

First crews did search and rescue to make sure all residents were evacuated and accounted for before taking a defensive approach to battling the fire, fire officials said. No injuries were reported among the residents.

Fire officials said that one firefighter went to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire after about an hour. Fire crews from Webster, Seabrook, Kemah, League City, Seabrook and Friendswood helped battle the blaze.

All of the residents affected by the fire have been given hotel rooms to stay in.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire has not been determined yet and it remains under investigation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV