79-year-old man missing after walking away from Fort Bend Co. home

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Muhammad Shabbir (Photo: FBCSO)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Deputies in Fort Bend County are searching for a 79-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who walked away from a home in the Richmond area late Monday.

Muhammad Shabbir is described as an Asian male, 5’ 7” tall and weighing 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue/white striped button-down shirt and gray jogging pants.

Authorities say he was last seen at 8 p.m. at 1915 Gable Cove Court.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."

If you have any information contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

