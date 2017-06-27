2-year-old hit, killed by dad's pickup at Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 2-year-old girl was killed in what authorities say was a tragic accident at a home in Montgomery County late Monday.

Texas DPS tells KHOU 11 the girl died after running into the path of her dad’s pickup truck as he backed out of the driveway.

The incident occurred at the family’s home on Spring Pines Drive just south of The Woodlands.

The little girl was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands but was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released further info as the investigation continues.

