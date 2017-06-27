KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

2-year-old hit, killed by dad's pickup at Montgomery County home

KHOU 11's Lisa Hernandez reports

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:39 AM. CDT June 27, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 2-year-old girl was killed in what authorities say was a tragic accident at a home in Montgomery County late Monday.

Texas DPS tells KHOU 11 the girl died after running into the path of her dad’s pickup truck as he backed out of the driveway.

The incident occurred at the family’s home on Spring Pines Drive just south of The Woodlands.

The little girl was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands but was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released further info as the investigation continues. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories