Fire at Conroe restaurant under investigation

(Photo: Jay R. Jordan / Conroe Courier)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a popular restaurant in Conroe early Monday.

The fire was reportedly shortly after lightning storms moved through the area, although the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office says a second alarm was pulled for the Saltgrass Steak House on I-45 at about 10:30 a.m.

Backup units responded to help Conroe FD from N. Montgomery County, Lake Conroe and Caney Creek, reported Jay R. Jordan with The Courier of Montgomery County. The Courier reports that everyone made it out safely. A manager believes the fire started with the deep fryer.

As of 10:50 a.m. the northbound I-45 frontage road was blocked from Texas 105 to Wilson Road.

Earlier in the morning a house fire sparked by lightning was reported in northeast Houston.