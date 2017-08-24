1 killed in Crosby crash, others seriously hurt

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say a custom van was traveling southbound on Lindstrom when it collided with a pickup truck traveling westbound on Highway 90. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was killed and three others were hurt after a violent crash near Crosby late Wednesday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say a custom van was traveling southbound on Lindstrom when it collided with a pickup truck traveling westbound on Highway 90.

Investigators believe the van pulled out in front of the truck, and the truck’s driver could not stop in time.

The male driver of the van was ejected and died at the scene. A female passenger in the front was trapped and had to be airlifted to the hospital after she was freed from the wreckage. Another adult passenger in the van was taken to the hospital by Life Flight as well.

The driver in the pickup was treated for injuries at the scene.

Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

